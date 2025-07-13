- Increased acceleration a bit.

- Increased braking friction factor, this should help reduce the "ice skates" feeling.

- Increased kick power a bit.

- Tweaked kick height code to allow higher arching kicks.

- Increased dribble & juggle charge speed slightly.

- Changed kick/dribble/juggle charge hold time when released from 0.3 to 0.4.

- Decreased general drag on the ball.

- Increased gravity a bit.

- Added a speed boost to slide tackles. Slide tackles accelerate faster and have a higher top speed than sprinting now.

- Increased slide tackle kick/impulse power so it goes further when you make contact.

- Changed body collision to be more similar to Unreal 4 PSO. The collision will be more consistent and the ball can be juggled through your body again.

- Fixed GK sometimes getting stuck when a ball is placed or respawned soon after the ball is caught.

- Got rid of global kick cooldown. This should help prevent missed tackles a lot.

- Fixed goal scorer and assister are same person(self-assists).

- Fixed free kicks having a long reset even in a team's own final third.

- Fixed custom lobbies can get stuck in a "Time expired" bug on repeat.

- Fixed ranked matches sometimes spawning players incorrectly.

- Added AFK Timers, 3 mins for active player or 20 mins for spectators.

- Fixed scrolling for in-game chat not working.

- Adjusted connection timeout to prevent disconnects.

- Added rank name being displayed underneath the overall rating in the player/team profile stats.

- Added levels being displayed for XP leaderboards instead of overall ratings.

- Added pop-up showing the latest unread news item.

- Replaced anti-aliasing quality setting with anti-aliasing method setting. This gives more options for performance and quality.

- Played around with some rendering settings to hopefully boost performance.

- Fixed shirt number not loading in player customization menu UI.