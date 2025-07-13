 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208858
Update notes via Steam Community
FEATURES
- possible to change party name, color and ideologies during game with consequences

IMPROVEMENTS
- display start/end date and duration in timelines
- improvements for starting as a simple party member

FIXES
- many general fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
macOS Depot 1407183
Linux Depot 1407184
