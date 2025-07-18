Hey everyone 👨‍🚀!

I'm honored to announce that after 18 months of hard work, Forgotten 23 is finally here!

The deep void of space holds many secrets.

The Forgotten research space station drifts ever closer to Proxima Centauri b. Impact is inevitable... or is it? Time resets. Again and again. And you're trapped inside the loop.

In Forgotten 23, a narrative-driven sci-fi adventure, you’ll explore a dark, abandoned station, solve environmental puzzles, and uncover the mystery behind the endless countdown. Every reset brings new clues—but also new dangers.

Atmospheric exploration, unsettling audio design, and an enigmatic story await. Will you break the cycle before time runs out for good?

🔑 Key Features:

Immersive top down exploration in a deep sci-fi setting

Environmental puzzles and hidden secrets

Time-loop narrative – learn from each reset

Atmospheric soundtrack and detailed environments



💞 How You Can Support Me

As a solo developer, there are so many ways you can help support me and the game.

If you buy the game, please consider leaving an honest review on Steam! Reviews have a massive impact on indie games and I'd love to see your thoughts and experiences through a review.

Sharing the game through word of mouth with family and friends or on social media with your followers can really help spread the word and give others a chance to discover their next adventure. So many indies are discovered with a simple share or casual discussion.

Follow me on X/Twitter to share in the excitement.



The station is silent. The clock is ticking. Escape the loop. Play Forgotten 23 today on PC!