- BREAKING CHANGE: Games resumed from a prior play session were not being properly reconstituted, and scores / badges from them would not validate. This has been fixed, but any save games from before the fix remain invalid and cannot be repaired. Any games you have in progress at time of update will be wiped.
- The definitions for the To the #th Power achievements (all combinations of a given size complete) have been corrected to only count scoring combinations, and not also hidden combinations. This will make them much more achievable.
- Global high scores are now loaded before Friends high scores, and yet more error-handling is in place for dealing with missing score details.
Multiple fixes 2025-07-13
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update