 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19208723 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • BREAKING CHANGE: Games resumed from a prior play session were not being properly reconstituted, and scores / badges from them would not validate. This has been fixed, but any save games from before the fix remain invalid and cannot be repaired. Any games you have in progress at time of update will be wiped.
  • The definitions for the To the #th Power achievements (all combinations of a given size complete) have been corrected to only count scoring combinations, and not also hidden combinations. This will make them much more achievable.
  • Global high scores are now loaded before Friends high scores, and yet more error-handling is in place for dealing with missing score details.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3734741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link