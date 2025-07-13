 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19208711 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated music for most tracks

  • Adjusted vehicle control

  • Adjusted wall collision

  • Lowered AI difficulty on Zagoesh Spaceway

  • Added artwork and updated music in the Galactic Music Player

Changed files in this update

Galactic Racing Online Content Depot 1841081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link