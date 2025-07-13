Additions & Improvements:

Added colliders to Hydroponic Stations collision.

Improved lighting for NPC bunker arrivals to enhance visibility.

During power outages, red emergency lights will now remain active in certain areas to help guide players toward the generators.

The NPCs table will now always provide food and water, as there is currently no other method for the player to obtain these essentials yet.



Fixes & Removals:

Removed leftover and unused sound elements from the main scene.

Added a missing collider to the wood object in the Water Treatment Plant.

Removed forest ambiance sound from the main menu for a cleaner audio environment.