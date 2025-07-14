What's up slimes! Here's a new submission event, this one requires a bit more work as its a full spritesheet so it'll go about for 2 weeks.

__Submissions must be on a separate layer, and I will provide the slimesheet (haha get it?) for you to draw on.

also make sure they are pixelart please

**Submission Info**

- Outfit Name

- Outfit Flavor Text

- Name of creator

Event Dates:

- 7/09 - Submissions Start

- 7/23 - Submissions End



Event Link:

https://discord.com/channels/1307572360416722954/1392365714379116574