What's up slimes! Here's a new submission event, this one requires a bit more work as its a full spritesheet so it'll go about for 2 weeks.
__Submissions must be on a separate layer, and I will provide the slimesheet (haha get it?) for you to draw on.
also make sure they are pixelart please
**Submission Info**
- Outfit Name
- Outfit Flavor Text
- Name of creator
Event Dates:
- 7/09 - Submissions Start
- 7/23 - Submissions End
Event Link:
https://discord.com/channels/1307572360416722954/1392365714379116574
