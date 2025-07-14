 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19208640 Edited 14 July 2025 – 01:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's up slimes! Here's a new submission event, this one requires a bit more work as its a full spritesheet so it'll go about for 2 weeks.

__Submissions must be on a separate layer, and I will provide the slimesheet (haha get it?) for you to draw on.

also make sure they are pixelart please

**Submission Info**

- Outfit Name

- Outfit Flavor Text

- Name of creator

Event Dates:

- 7/09 - Submissions Start

- 7/23 - Submissions End

Event Link:
https://discord.com/channels/1307572360416722954/1392365714379116574

Changed files in this update

Depot 3332461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link