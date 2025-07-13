 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208584
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

  • Friends and global leaderboards for Endless Mode (which unlocks after completing the main game).

Changed

  • Slap-hand speed is now frame rate independent.

Fixed

  • Fixed being unable to pick up items.

  • Items should no longer get stuck in the player’s hand.

  • Endless mode achievements are now unlocked correctly.

  • Fixed a number of resolution issues, particularly for ultrawide monitors.

  • Player’s hand no longer suddenly appears at the start of a level.

  • Fixed both thumbs up and down being shown at the same time on the end screen.

  • Corrected the title of the ‘Bath Bed & Beyond’ achievement in-game.

Cheers for the bug reports!

