Added

Friends and global leaderboards for Endless Mode ( which unlocks after completing the main game ).

Changed

Slap-hand speed is now frame rate independent.

Fixed

Fixed being unable to pick up items.

Items should no longer get stuck in the player’s hand.

Endless mode achievements are now unlocked correctly.

Fixed a number of resolution issues, particularly for ultrawide monitors.

Player’s hand no longer suddenly appears at the start of a level.

Fixed both thumbs up and down being shown at the same time on the end screen.