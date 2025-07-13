Added
Friends and global leaderboards for Endless Mode (which unlocks after completing the main game).
Changed
Slap-hand speed is now frame rate independent.
Fixed
Fixed being unable to pick up items.
Items should no longer get stuck in the player’s hand.
Endless mode achievements are now unlocked correctly.
Fixed a number of resolution issues, particularly for ultrawide monitors.
Player’s hand no longer suddenly appears at the start of a level.
Fixed both thumbs up and down being shown at the same time on the end screen.
Corrected the title of the ‘Bath Bed & Beyond’ achievement in-game.
Cheers for the bug reports!
Changed files in this update