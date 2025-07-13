 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208571 Edited 13 July 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, tacticians! Hope you're doing well. Have a small patch for you:
  • Fixed issue with camera on Chapter VIII while using "Free Camera". Thanks to Willsama for reporting
  • Fixed issue with changing resolutions in Windowed mode

    Also updated Mac and Linux builds to the latest version too.

