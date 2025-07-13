- Fixed issue with camera on Chapter VIII while using "Free Camera". Thanks to Willsama for reporting
- Fixed issue with changing resolutions in Windowed mode
Also updated Mac and Linux builds to the latest version too.
Update notes for July 13th
Greetings, tacticians! Hope you're doing well. Have a small patch for you:
