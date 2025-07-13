 Skip to content
Major 13 July 2025 Build 19208557 Edited 13 July 2025 – 19:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update includes:

-The full version in French

-The complete version in English

-Improved resource balancing

-Enhanced audio mixing

Changed files in this update

