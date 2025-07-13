Hello
Changes In this update
* Using Ring 1.23 - 64bit
* Added: Window Controller component
* Form Designer template: Using the Window Controller component
* Ring2PWCT - Better support for literals
* Selfhosting PWCT2 - Develop PWCT2 using PWCT2
* Arabic Translation - Run from source code (ring pwct.ring arabic)
Source Code: https://github.com/PWCT/PWCT2
Thanks!
PWCT 2.0 Rev. 2025.07.13
