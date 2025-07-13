 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208513
Hello

Changes In this update

* Using Ring 1.23 - 64bit
* Added: Window Controller component
* Form Designer template: Using the Window Controller component
* Ring2PWCT - Better support for literals
* Selfhosting PWCT2 - Develop PWCT2 using PWCT2
* Arabic Translation - Run from source code (ring pwct.ring arabic)

Source Code: https://github.com/PWCT/PWCT2

Thanks!

