13 July 2025 Build 19208439 Edited 13 July 2025 – 18:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Hardcore character is now an optional feature.

  • Updated the village of Pradan.

  • Player sword animations are now properly displayed.

  • Added helmets to loot.

  • Added a quest.

  • Added a hardcore ladder.

  • Enabled the honor system for quests.

  • Weapon damage now properly displayed on the character stats page.

  • Various optimizations to landscape features.

  • Several miscellaneous improvements.

Changed files in this update

