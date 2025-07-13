Hardcore character is now an optional feature.
Updated the village of Pradan.
Player sword animations are now properly displayed.
Added helmets to loot.
Added a quest.
Added a hardcore ladder.
Enabled the honor system for quests.
Weapon damage now properly displayed on the character stats page.
Various optimizations to landscape features.
Several miscellaneous improvements.
Early Access Patch 3.3.4.6
Update notes via Steam Community
