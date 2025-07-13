Main - 0.3.51 - Just a quick bug fix for some issues with the employee hiring menu. An issue with the technology tree was preventing proper loading. All employees are available for now until a more permanent fix is available. Also a new color is available for the street performer. Other new features since the last notice include a new Player suit (click on your player image in the top left to change), and traffic which will become more important in the next few months.

Experimental - NEW! - An experimental version is now available. Opt in through the beta branch. 4 new Buffet objects are available (but poorly implemented - expect frequent crashes). Visitors have a food preference and not everyone will be satisfied by the vending machine alone. Buffets can be profitable but some visitors may take more then their fair share. More details to come soon!