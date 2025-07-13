Update Summary – v1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes several interface and gameplay improvements, such as marking interrogation paths you’ve already tried, highlighting paths as new information becomes available, adding a case summary to the detective’s notebook, and introducing new hotkeys and alternative controls.
Windows Depot 3666501
