 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19208294 Edited 13 July 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes several interface and gameplay improvements, such as marking interrogation paths you’ve already tried, highlighting paths as new information becomes available, adding a case summary to the detective’s notebook, and introducing new hotkeys and alternative controls.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3666501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link