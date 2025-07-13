- Fixed an issue in NPC Studio where deleting the last remaining NPC would not take effect
- Fixed an issue where changing a name in the NPC Studio would not update the name in the Player Settings button.
- Fixed an issue where generating character thumbnails would sometimes include the wrong object in the image (character sheet, UI, etc.)
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update