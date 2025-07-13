 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208262
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue in NPC Studio where deleting the last remaining NPC would not take effect
- Fixed an issue where changing a name in the NPC Studio would not update the name in the Player Settings button.
- Fixed an issue where generating character thumbnails would sometimes include the wrong object in the image (character sheet, UI, etc.)

