- Snipers in the Campaign mode will now be able to get body shots instead of always getting headshots.
- Increased the chance that enemies in the campaign will get body shots instead of headshots.
- Increased the price of the 1-Up item in the campaign shop.
- Fixed a bug where Wacky Weapons would have you play as Dinosaurs instead of Fish, and Status Epidemic would have you play as Fish instead of Dinosaurs.
07/13/25 Hotfix Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2644231
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2644232
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update