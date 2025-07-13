 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208218 Edited 13 July 2025 – 17:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Snipers in the Campaign mode will now be able to get body shots instead of always getting headshots.
  • Increased the chance that enemies in the campaign will get body shots instead of headshots.
  • Increased the price of the 1-Up item in the campaign shop.
  • Fixed a bug where Wacky Weapons would have you play as Dinosaurs instead of Fish, and Status Epidemic would have you play as Fish instead of Dinosaurs.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2644231
Linux Depot 2644232
