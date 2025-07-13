🛠️ The polish is real.

A new UI, a dramatic intro, and more efficient workers.

Just in time – the release is near.

✨ Quality & Visuals

🎨 UI Makeover

🧼 Smoother Than Ever: The user interface has been completely redesigned. Buttons? Crispy. Menus? Delicious.

🎬 Intro Cinematic

🎞️ Now Featuring Lore: A short intro sequence gives you a taste of what you’re mining for.

⚙️ Systems & Crafting

⛏️ Multi-Worker Boosts

👷‍♂️ Efficiency Overdrive: Assign up to 3 Miners or Crafters per task. The more, the faster:

🔹 1 Worker → x1 speed

🔹 2 Workers → x1.5 speed

🔹 3 Workers → x2.25 speed





🆕 New Stuff

🪨 New Mining Source: A fresh resource to dig into.

📦 New Item: It’s one item, but it’s a good one. Probably.

🔔 Final Countdown

⏳ One More Update: This is the second-to-last patch before release. A small final update drops tomorrow – then it’s go time.





