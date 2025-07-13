🛠️ The polish is real.
A new UI, a dramatic intro, and more efficient workers.
Just in time – the release is near.
✨ Quality & Visuals
🎨 UI Makeover
🧼 Smoother Than Ever: The user interface has been completely redesigned. Buttons? Crispy. Menus? Delicious.
🎬 Intro Cinematic
🎞️ Now Featuring Lore: A short intro sequence gives you a taste of what you’re mining for.
⚙️ Systems & Crafting
⛏️ Multi-Worker Boosts
👷♂️ Efficiency Overdrive: Assign up to 3 Miners or Crafters per task. The more, the faster:
🔹 1 Worker → x1 speed
🔹 2 Workers → x1.5 speed
🔹 3 Workers → x2.25 speed
🆕 New Stuff
🪨 New Mining Source: A fresh resource to dig into.
📦 New Item: It’s one item, but it’s a good one. Probably.
🔔 Final Countdown
⏳ One More Update: This is the second-to-last patch before release. A small final update drops tomorrow – then it’s go time.
💬 Join the Community!
🎮 Get early access, test features in the Beta Branch, or just hang out with us.
Join our official Discord server and help shape the game!
