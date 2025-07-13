 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208204
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ The polish is real.
A new UI, a dramatic intro, and more efficient workers.
Just in time – the release is near.

 

✨ Quality & Visuals

🎨 UI Makeover

   🧼 Smoother Than Ever: The user interface has been completely redesigned. Buttons? Crispy. Menus? Delicious.

🎬 Intro Cinematic

   🎞️ Now Featuring Lore: A short intro sequence gives you a taste of what you’re mining for.

 

⚙️ Systems & Crafting

⛏️ Multi-Worker Boosts

   👷‍♂️ Efficiency Overdrive: Assign up to 3 Miners or Crafters per task. The more, the faster:
  🔹 1 Worker → x1 speed
  🔹 2 Workers → x1.5 speed
  🔹 3 Workers → x2.25 speed


🆕 New Stuff

   🪨 New Mining Source: A fresh resource to dig into.
   📦 New Item: It’s one item, but it’s a good one. Probably.

 

🔔 Final Countdown

   ⏳ One More Update: This is the second-to-last patch before release. A small final update drops tomorrow – then it’s go time.

 


💬 Join the Community!

   🎮 Get early access, test features in the Beta Branch, or just hang out with us.
Join our official Discord server and help shape the game!

👉 Click here to join the Discord!

