Blitzstrike - Fan Service (Literally) - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Blitzstrike fans!
Blitzstrike has received fantastic feedback, but one fan pointed out a small issue about the... well, fans. It was tricky to tell the strength of them. Were they strong? Weak? It was just a fantasy-level guess.
So I made it crystal clear:
The speed of the particles emitted reflect the actual force of the fan! Now you'll know exactly how much lift to expect- no more surprise skydives. Trixel was not a fan of those.
It's a fancy little fix for our fanatics out there. Now everything just feels a bit more fantastically satisfying.
Okay, I'll stop. Thanks for playing.
-Brennan
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 3654001
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3654002
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3654003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update