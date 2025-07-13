 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208187 Edited 13 July 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hey Blitzstrike fans!

Blitzstrike has received fantastic feedback, but one fan pointed out a small issue about the... well, fans. It was tricky to tell the strength of them. Were they strong? Weak? It was just a fantasy-level guess.

So I made it crystal clear:
The speed of the particles emitted reflect the actual force of the fan! Now you'll know exactly how much lift to expect- no more surprise skydives. Trixel was not a fan of those.

It's a fancy little fix for our fanatics out there. Now everything just feels a bit more fantastically satisfying.

Okay, I'll stop. Thanks for playing.

-Brennan

