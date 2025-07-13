- Bugfix: AI discarded cards that could have been played on already placed cards
- Bugfix: MP scoring was locked to Rummy 500
- Bugfix: Adding several cards of the same rank to a set while replacing a Joker did not work in one turn
- Bugfix: Crashing (with NO stealing jokers, ALLOW double suit, adding to others ALWAYS set)
V2.1.1 Changelog
