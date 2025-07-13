 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208159 Edited 14 July 2025 – 00:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: AI discarded cards that could have been played on already placed cards
  • Bugfix: MP scoring was locked to Rummy 500
  • Bugfix: Adding several cards of the same rank to a set while replacing a Joker did not work in one turn
  • Bugfix: Crashing (with NO stealing jokers, ALLOW double suit, adding to others ALWAYS set)

Rummy 3D Premium Content Depot 1029901
