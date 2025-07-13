It's already past a month since I published Light Followers: Blinded by the Dark (Imma shorten this to "LF" afterwards) and I see this game somehow surprisingly got sold much than I expected! Thank you all for playing, and most of all, waiting for me so that I could comeback with a notable update to make LF at least better than it was:)



So, during development process, My right arm got hurt due to a ligament being stretched, and that slowed the process way to much. Thankfully I'm getting better as time goes by, so that I could keep on my development.



So here are some MAJOR Patches for this build:



1. I Introduce you a new system; Combo Kill!

This is a system when you get 5(or more) kills in a row, you start going in to Berserk mode(VFX Gets hella wild), which boosts and DOUBLES the attack and critical rate Temporarily.

There is a condition though, you need the combo to keep going on, since it will deactivate in 5 seconds after the kill.



2. The HP amount of the Demons are relatively buffed.

So along with the Combo system and Berserker mode being integrated, I feel it's worth notifying that I decided this decision should be done for the difficulty balancing. There are some feedbacks that the game is relatively "Easy" because demons are just to easy to defeat, so that's one of the homework that I have to solve throughout the development.



3. Load/Save systems are integrated and working in the game!

What does this mean? You'll have an in-game currency that you could use to use for the content inside the game! it goes with a form of a gold, and collectable when you kill demons, but there's just more concepts to come up with, so stay tuned.

Speaking of in-game currency...



4. We Introduce you our(It's only me though... a solo developer) first NPC!

This is Seller! (Please comment if you have better idea for her name and etc.) Basically she will act as a shop for this game. She carries some handy potions that you could buy and use in the middle of a dungeon, and just maybe... You may find her in the middle of the dungeon, somehow..?



5. GUI fix and Major & Minor bug fixes



So! Those are the main patches updated in the game.



I'm currently working on different contents that needs to be in the game, achievements, a second area with new types of demons and boss, so stay tuned for that!



Please feel free to let me know if there's anything wrong with the game so I could fix quickly, or leave your thoughts for the game.



See you all in the next update!





한국 유저 여러분께,



Light Followers: Blinded by the Dark(이하 "LF")를 출시한 지 벌써 한 달이 지났습니다! 놀랍게도 이 게임이 제 예상보다 더 많이 판매되었네요. 정말 감사합니다! 무엇보다도 LF를 더욱이 풍성하게 할 업데이트와 같이 복귀할 수 있도록 기다려 주셔서 감사드려요 :)



개발 과정 중에 인대가 늘어나는 부상을 입어 오른팔이 아프게 되었고, 그로 인해 개발 속도가 조금 많이 느려졌습니다... 다행히 시간이 지나면서 조금씩 회복 중이라, 어찌저찌 개발을 이어갈 수 있게 됐습니다.



이번 버전에 적용된 주요 패치 사항은 다음과 같습니다:



1. 새로운 시스템, "콤보 킬(Combo Kill)"을 소개합니다!

이 시스템은 연속으로 5킬(혹은 그 이상)을 달성하면 **Berserk Mode**에 돌입하게 됩니다! (시각 효과도 그만큼 화려해진다구요?)

Berserk Mode에서는 공격력과 치명타 확률이 일시적으로 두 배로 상승합니다.

단, 조건이 있습니다! 콤보가 이어져야 효과가 유지되며, 킬 이후 5초 안에 다음 적을 처치하지 못하면 효과가 해제됩니다.



2. 적들의 체력이 전반적으로 증가했습니다.

콤보 시스템과 광전사 모드를 도입한 만큼, 게임의 난이도 밸런스를 위해 악마들의 체력을 높이기로 결정했습니다.

몇몇 피드백 중에는 게임이 "너무 쉽다"는 의견도 있었고, 악마들을 쉽게 처치할 수 있었기 때문이기도 했죠. 이건 앞으로도 계속 개선해 나가야 할 과제 중 하나입니다.



3. 저장/불러오기 기능이 게임 내에 적용됐습니다!

이게 무슨 뜻이냐면... 이제 게임 내 화폐 시스템이 추가되었다는 뜻입니다!

금화 형태의 화폐는 악마들을 처치함으로써 획득할 수 있으며, 앞으로 더 많은 콘텐츠와 함께 사용할 수 있도록 구상 중입니다. 기대해 주세요!



4. 드디어 게임 내 첫 NPC 등장!

그 이름은 "Seller"입니다! (이름에 대한 좋은 아이디어가 있다면 댓글로 알려주세요...!)

Seller는 던전에서 사용할 수 있는 다양한 물약을 판매합니다. 즉 샵 시스템이라고 이해하시면 됩니다.

그리고 어쩌면... 던전 중간 어딘가에서 그녀를 만날 수도 있을지도 모르죠?



5. UI 개선 및 버그 수정



이상으로 이번 패치의 핵심 내용이었습니다!



현재 새로운 악마들과 보스가 등장할 두 번째 지역을 제작 중입니다! 기대해주셔도 좋습니다:)

아쉽지만 한글화는 생각보다 더 오래 걸릴 것으로 예상됩니다... 언젠간 한국 유저 여러분들도 편하게 게임을 즐길 수 있도록 하겠습니다!

게임에 관한 의견 의견들 모두 환영합니다! 주저없이 남겨주시고 게임을 더 나은 방향으로 개발될 수 있도록 최선을 다하겠습니다!

최대한 빠르게 업데이트할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다! 감사합니다! 🙇‍♂️