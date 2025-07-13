 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19208148 Edited 13 July 2025 – 16:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix:
- Unintended Encounter in the Alternate Digression under specific circumstances
- Being able to interact with someone in unsuitable direction under specific circumstances

Changes:
- Added further fail-safes so a specific late-game Encounter can't wear on for too long (you know the one)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3475601
