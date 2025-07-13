Hello everyone, this is a minor tweaks patch, v0.8.2.x, full changelog below.
QoL:
* Added a battle log
* Early game tweaks (intro cutscene, deck tweaks and added Fire starter deck salesman cutscene)
* Treasure box reward tweaks (added some stuff from later packs to earlier zones)
* Fixed negative energy bugs
Card changes:
* Talfir -> Summons Skulfou on delete instead of Skeltyr
* Fyree -> has +1 BP bonus now
* Fyuree -> has +2 BP bonus now
* Blocknight -> added Front clause
* Volteryon -> returns to hand on round start
Main thing in this round is the new battle log. Let me know if you'd like to see more specific messages in it, and let me know if you encounter any problems.
o7
Minor patch v0.8.2 (+ battle log)
