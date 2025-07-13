 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19208146 Edited 13 July 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, this is a minor tweaks patch, v0.8.2.x, full changelog below.

QoL:
* Added a battle log
* Early game tweaks (intro cutscene, deck tweaks and added Fire starter deck salesman cutscene)
* Treasure box reward tweaks (added some stuff from later packs to earlier zones)
* Fixed negative energy bugs

Card changes:
* Talfir -> Summons Skulfou on delete instead of Skeltyr
* Fyree -> has +1 BP bonus now
* Fyuree -> has +2 BP bonus now
* Blocknight -> added Front clause
* Volteryon -> returns to hand on round start

Main thing in this round is the new battle log. Let me know if you'd like to see more specific messages in it, and let me know if you encounter any problems.

o7

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3068671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3068672
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link