Dear everyone thanks for waiting for the update. I want to give you some insights.



In this release there are some small visual improvements. (Like neutrons fading when absorbed).

There is also some works on the next reactor type which should be a light water reactor, with the water flowing around to a "steam generator". The plan is to let the user be able to control more about water flow, water pressure and such. Now a beta version is released of this reactor without any tutorial.



Hopefully there aren't any bugs, but the plan is to:

- Iron out all bugs

- Optimize game loop

- Add more reactor types.

- Use ALL of the income for a pro developer to polish the game.



Thank you and let me know what you think, sorry for keeping you waiting.