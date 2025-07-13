Hello everyone!
Version 0.90.1 is now live
This version has been released to address some critical errors reproted by players.
Unfortunately, I made a mistake with the saving/loading system in the previous version, which caused saving or loading political data to throw an exception and break the save system. As a result, players will need to start a new game again...
Fixes:
\[GAMEPLAY-CHANGE] Increased resource cap to 1M
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a saved game with protests, strikes, or promises would throw an exception
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed a pathfinding issue that caused lag in unit movement
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where squadrons couldn't enter aircraft carriers
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed several issues related to units entering and exiting navy ships
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where flawed unit designs weren't saved
\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where the design flaw popup remained active and wasn't registered by the UI system
Another critical error that i have seen is major GDP decrease at some point - this is under investigation and will be fixed as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update