Hello everyone!

Version 0.90.1 is now live

This version has been released to address some critical errors reproted by players.



Unfortunately, I made a mistake with the saving/loading system in the previous version, which caused saving or loading political data to throw an exception and break the save system. As a result, players will need to start a new game again...

Fixes:

\[GAMEPLAY-CHANGE] Increased resource cap to 1M

\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where loading a saved game with protests, strikes, or promises would throw an exception

\[BUG-FIX] Fixed a pathfinding issue that caused lag in unit movement

\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where squadrons couldn't enter aircraft carriers

\[BUG-FIX] Fixed several issues related to units entering and exiting navy ships

\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where flawed unit designs weren't saved

\[BUG-FIX] Fixed an issue where the design flaw popup remained active and wasn't registered by the UI system

Another critical error that i have seen is major GDP decrease at some point - this is under investigation and will be fixed as soon as possible.