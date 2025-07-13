New Features

• Mouse input added to crafting station and printer menus.

• ESC key now closes crafting and printer menus.



General Improvements

• Snap range increased for items that can be snapped while printing.

• Compass and planet HUD are now hidden in and during the space station.

• Rover physics improved.

• Rovers now consume power only when a movement force is applied, not just while moving.

• Storages can now be deconstructed even if they contain items.



Bug Fixes

• UI compatibility issues on certain resolutions.

• Cursor is no longer locked to the game screen when paused.

• Saving during launch phase to space station no longer causes item loss.

• Rocket landing at incorrect angles.

• Rovers consuming power while idle.

• Medium rover constantly triggering "unstuck" notification.