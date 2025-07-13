New Features
• Mouse input added to crafting station and printer menus.
• ESC key now closes crafting and printer menus.
General Improvements
• Snap range increased for items that can be snapped while printing.
• Compass and planet HUD are now hidden in and during the space station.
• Rover physics improved.
• Rovers now consume power only when a movement force is applied, not just while moving.
• Storages can now be deconstructed even if they contain items.
Bug Fixes
• UI compatibility issues on certain resolutions.
• Cursor is no longer locked to the game screen when paused.
• Saving during launch phase to space station no longer causes item loss.
• Rocket landing at incorrect angles.
• Rovers consuming power while idle.
• Medium rover constantly triggering "unstuck" notification.
