13 July 2025 Build 19207948 Edited 13 July 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Endless Challenge sub-mode within Fun Mode: Survive in a single life. Recommended for players familiar with level layouts.

  • Implemented No-Digging Zones: Digging is now disabled inside rooms.

  • Added Character Hit State: Slightly increased the character's initial movement speed and dodge roll distance.

  • Reduced Monster Attack Range.

