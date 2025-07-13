Added Endless Challenge sub-mode within Fun Mode: Survive in a single life. Recommended for players familiar with level layouts.
Implemented No-Digging Zones: Digging is now disabled inside rooms.
Added Character Hit State: Slightly increased the character's initial movement speed and dodge roll distance.
Reduced Monster Attack Range.
New Fun Mode (featuring Endless Challenge) & Gameplay Optimizations
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update