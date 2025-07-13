The new animations from my intern are now live for the game!

She has worked fulltime for half a year on the game's animations and the animation system, so a lot of great progress has been made! Our character is more alive. Still, some animations aren't quite finished yet, and a bit blockouty, but the important groundwork is laid, to enable further fleshing out of the animations in the future.

- New animations for all the movement.

- New cool contextual movement and states.

- You can now take your hood off or on, b'cause reasons.

- Cool crawling animations from Isak.

Also new in this build are work done on the items.

You can now use the tent, pelt, firewood also with gamepad, as well as interacting with things like lights in the cabbin! Everything should be fully playable with both mouse or gamepad.

The experience should be more refined with both mouse & gamepad.

Remember you can both click as well as drag (or hold on gamepad) to interact, so look and listen for how things react.

note: the fire is still quite WIP and can be janky.

- Saving and loading should save all your items now aswell.

- Audio sliders work now.

/V