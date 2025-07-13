Game Guide updated with DLC content for all languages.
Fixed a bug where it's impossible to obtain Herb in Petra's story quest after finishing Vadoma's story quest first.
Minor localization improvements for Spanish and French.
DLC Update 2.0.8 Patch Notes
