13 July 2025 Build 19207934 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Game Guide updated with DLC content for all languages.

  • Fixed a bug where it's impossible to obtain Herb in Petra's story quest after finishing Vadoma's story quest first.

  • Minor localization improvements for Spanish and French.

