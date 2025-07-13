Citizens of Rome!
The Senate hereby presents you with its latest treasure hunt event in memory of the birthday of Julius Caesar... and a number of fixes
Treasure Hunt
A new event to celebrate the birthday of Julius Caesar. You can initiate by interacting with the statue on the square in front of the big temple. There are 10 hidden coin pouches to aid you on your slave training journey and an additional reward upon completion.
Fixes:
Fixed quest descriptions clipping their text on the character’s Quest Tab.
Fixed naked characters after the ending scene in Cicero’s villa.
Localization:
Fixed some UI localization that were not properly applied and still displayed in English.
Fixed some UI localizations that were not being translated at all.
Fixed some variables that were mistakenly localized and introduced unwanted behavior.
