Citizens of Rome!

The Senate hereby presents you with its latest treasure hunt event in memory of the birthday of Julius Caesar... and a number of fixes

Treasure Hunt

A new event to celebrate the birthday of Julius Caesar. You can initiate by interacting with the statue on the square in front of the big temple. There are 10 hidden coin pouches to aid you on your slave training journey and an additional reward upon completion.

Fixes:

Fixed quest descriptions clipping their text on the character’s Quest Tab.

Fixed naked characters after the ending scene in Cicero’s villa.

