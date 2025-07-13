Hotfix #3 is here! Thank you again for all your reports. We continue tomorrow on Monday with more fixes. We keep going through the bug reports from the in-game feedback tool and prioritizing the things that we have to fix first.

Hotfix #3 Patch Notes

Crew will need less sleep per hour and can work more. Default schedule is 5h sleep instead of 7h Sleep energy buff raised to from +7 to +10 on good sleep and +2 to +2.5 for bad sleep We hope this gives everyone more productivity every day.

Fixed issues where save games with multiple unread mission results made new incoming missions freeze up their menus.

Fixed some issues of workstations spawning recipes from other workstations

Fixed issue of large structures leaving behind crates when using the move tool

Fixed issue of used radios being duplicated when using the move tool

Fixed issue with never-ending base attacks of increasing planes

Fixed issues of the Lysander description mentioning it having bombs loaded despite being the night-fighter version

Parking spots have brighter ropes for easier identification

Changed cadence of the survey request popup to (every 1h to 2h after start and +5h after that)

List of known issues that we are working on:

Planes parking in the middle of the runway → We know it's a navigation system issue at triple speed but haven't found a stable solution yet.

The use of radio towers and search lights is not explained clearly yet. We will add new tooltips and infos to the shipment screen.

Save game is corrupted after an interception mission and removing an aircraft

Inconsistency if building walls on occupied floor tiles work

Old mission reports displaying results of new ones

Crafting workbenches listing meals in the production queue

Game frozen on reloading a save game when plane moved off from its parking spot

And we have more in our backlog list, based on the reports from the in-game feedback tool, Discord discussions and reviews.

If you have a problem with your save file: Come to our Discord server , we set up an extra channel where you can upload it so it’s easier for our programmers to check the file and find the cause of the issue.

And we saw people asking about getting more animations in the game, so here some more infos about that:



The reason animations like engine startup, control surface movement, or maintenance aren’t in yet is mainly due to prioritization — stability, bug fixing, and core systems come first during alpha development. Now in Early Access we will have time to focus also on such things.



Aircraft animations like flaps, ailerons, rudders, and elevators are planned. The rigs and movable parts are already in the models, but the technical systems to control them still need to be implemented.



Crew animations like refueling or detailed maintenance weren’t planned for the first version, but are definitely possible. We already have one animation for aircraft maintenance with a wrench, and crew animations in general will be expanded over time.

Your suggestions help us a lot to plan what to tackle next. Top priority is currently bug fixing. Starting from Monday, part of our team will also work on new features and you can expect also new free content soon. A new plane is already ready...

Thank you so much for playing!