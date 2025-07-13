🧺🎣Hello Bazaar Vendors!

📢 A Quick Developer Update

We know we’ve been quiet for a while. The main reason for this delay was some complex technical challenges we faced with the multiplayer system. As the game’s sole developer, solving these issues and thoroughly testing everything takes considerable time.

But now, an important decision has been made: We’ll be rolling out smaller, more frequent updates to tackle bugs incrementally. This will make development more sustainable while keeping our communication with you stronger than ever.

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🆕 New Features

🎣 Fishing System

New Fishing Area: A scenic, expansive fishing zone has been added to the map, worth exploring!

Fish Cleaning Mechanic: Some fish can now be cleaned and prepared for sale after catching.

Fish Stall: A dedicated stall just for selling fish is now available in the market.

Multi-Fish Sales: Display and sell different types of fish simultaneously.

👷 Worker System

Carrier Workers: Automatically collect and place products on your stall.

Cashier Workers: Interact with customers and make sales, saving you time and boosting profits.

Worker performance varies by task, and each must be paid for their services.

🖥️ UI Improvements

Menu and inventory designs have been refreshed for better readability and usability.

Visual upgrades to the sales screen and product management sections.

Tooltips and interaction icons are now more intuitive.

💡 Graphics & Lighting Enhancements

Global Lighting Update: More natural and warm lighting across the game.

Realistic Sunrise/Sunset Transitions: Smoother and more visually striking.

Improved Day/Night Cycle: Increased contrast for better visibility at night.

🌐 New Language Support

The game now speaks your language! Five new languages have been added:

🇭🇺 Hungarian

🇷🇴 Romanian

🇷🇸 Serbian

🇨🇿 Czech

🇵🇹 Portuguese

You can change the language easily in the settings menu.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

🌐 Multiplayer Access & Stability

Fixed issues preventing players from joining sessions or connecting to the server.

Improved synchronization and progress tracking in multiplayer mode.

➡️ We’re aware that some multiplayer issues still exist, and we’ll continue resolving them in upcoming patches.

📥 Download the Update Now!

Grab your fishing rod, manage your workers, and expand your stall! This update brings a more dynamic, visually satisfying, and rich market experience.

🔮 Next Major Update: Your Own SHOP!

Yes, the next big content drop will let you open your own shop! Stay tuned for details soon.

🎁 Thank You for Your Support!

Happy selling, and may your profits soar!

– Mithra Interactive