Someone requested that the bubble shield act more like an extra health (not popping unless the player takes damage), and although that clashes with our intended vision for the bubble shield, I worried that players would expect it to work that way. This led me down a rabbit hole in which I made a whole options menu for difficulty settings.



Your settings also save! That includes camera settings, the new difficulty settings, control settings (but not custom controls, sorry), display settings, and music/sound effects settings. (Settings only save if you exit game through the menus - they save on that confirm-close-game screen.)



It was requested that the reset on the snow globe take you back to the beginning of your current build of the castle rather than to the bell tower - this made sense to me and I made the change.



The boss rush music was the overworld music - it was always meant to be the castle music - that was an oversight that's been fixed.



There was a poor display choice in the tutorial where the character wheel was obstructed by the control directions - this has been fixed.



I fixed Oroboros's interactions with slopes, and I added to Croc the ability to eat things other than enemies (like saw blades and even archer arrows).



There was also a glitch involving sand not loading correctly on the Island - also fixed.