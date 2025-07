GAMEPLAY + Greatly reduced time before you can move after being revived



+ Added an invincibility window after being revived to avoid being quickly killed again



+ Grabbing weapons should be much easier



+ Added a Camera Zoom modifier to the mouse wheel





ARENAS + All Arenas now have a nighttime variation!





DINOSAURS + Adjusted Allosaurus's animations and camera values as a baby



UI + Daytime / Nighttime Toggle now available in Arena Select.