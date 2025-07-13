Major Changes and Improvements
- Dynamic Controller Hints in Skilltree: The controller hints now update when switching input types after you entered the skilltree
- Improved shadow effect on the Aeodra Arena border to better visualise hidden enemies
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when using the mouse on controller input to hover and click the skillgems menu button in the skilltree. Stats, skillgems and the crafting menu are now only accessible by using the controller shoulder buttons LB/RB. You can close the skilltree by using the controller select button or by hovering over the return button as before. On mouse input everything remains the same.
- Fixed all permanent shields not getting activated once they have been fully charged. Sorry for missing that. All permenent shield should now reduce incoming damage as stated on the character specialisations.
- Fixed a potential root cause for resetting your tree of light setup on starting a fresh character. Please report if it still gets reset. Its normal that on each character slot you have the possibility to setup a fresh tree of light config to prevent having to spent shards of refund only when playing a second character while the first is still alive.
- Fixed enemies on the Aeodra Arena border triggering wave end before they got defeated
Thank for all you support! Feel free to join our official discord. Chat with fellow SfL Players, discuss builds, the new content update or just hang out with us.
