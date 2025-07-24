Greetings Wizards!





It’s been a month and a half since we launched in 1.0 and we’ve been hard at work addressing your feedback over the last six weeks. We released a small update at the end of June to address some of the issues you all were experiencing as you journey on your quest through the Trials, and we’re excited to share that we have a new patch available today!





This patch includes a wide variety of fixes to continue to improve your experience. You can check out the full patch notes below, but some highlights include updates for more stable online co-op, a fix to the Forgotten Knowledge achievement, some new narrative and worldbuilding additions, and much more!





Thank you so much for the support and feedback you’ve provided during both Early Access and in the weeks following the 1.0 launch. We hope you enjoy the updates!

Best of luck in the Trials,

-Wizard of Legend 2 Team







Full Patch Notes:

⚔️ Gameplay



- Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck after skipping the Serjik Tournament cutscene.

- Fixed a bug where the following Arcana did not work during the Hieronymus encounter: Electro Bind, Galvanizing Discharge, Flame Ward, and Tearing Whirlwind.

- Fixed the Forgotten Knowledge achievement (Players can now unlock it after finding 20 Variant Arcana.)

Note: Due to data sync limitations from Early Access, players using EA save files may need to start a new save slot to properly unlock certain achievements.

- Fixed a bug where players could respawn in empty space after revival.

- Fixed a bug where falling into a pit in Nox could cause the player to respawn at the start of the level and break progression.



- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a pit if the respawn location was occupied by an enemy.

- Fixed an issue where the player did not fall when Jabbarah’s pit spawned beneath them, causing them to become stuck.

- Fixed an issue where, if all 10 relic slots were full, acquiring an 11th relic caused it to drop in an unreachable location.

- Fixed a bug preventing enemy spawns during the chaos ambush event in the desert biome.

- Fixed a bug where some Arcana sound effects persisted after defeating enemies with cutscene animations.

- Fixed an issue where the Soul Medallion relic failed to count kills made with charged signature Arcana.



- Fixed an issue where chaos enemies could become invisible if attacked during their teleport animation.

- Fixed a bug where repeatedly swapping two chaos Arcana in the Player Info Menu could cause them to enter a cooldown state with black icons, requiring re-casting to reset.

- Fixed a bug where chaos enemies could get stuck behind objects in certain areas of the map.



- Fixed a bug where the player model turned black if hit while casting Ultimate Assault Arcana.





🌐 Online Co-op



- Fixed a bug where the client would disconnect at the start of a run if the host went offline and then back online via the online menu before the client joined.

- Fixed an issue where the client player could spawn in an unknown location instead of the HUB upon joining the game.

- Fixed a bug where swapping Arcana in the Player Info Menu as a client could break cooldowns and render them unusable.

- Fixed a bug where the client player could see but not pick up enhanced Arcana from previous levels that appeared in boss or start rooms.

- Fixed a desynchronization issue where enemies appeared out of sync from the client’s perspective when the host was far away.

- Fixed a visual glitch where Hieronymus appeared to move in stutters from the client’s perspective.

- Fixed a bug where player details sometimes failed to load for client players.

- Fixed a bug where other players could interact with the portal while someone was speaking to the Nox NPC.





🎮 Local Co-op



- Fixed an issue where the second player could disconnect the third and fourth players using the exit button.

- Fixed contracts not functioning properly in local co-op.





🖥️ UI / UX



- Fixed an issue where, if the Player Info Menu was open at the time of death, the camera would shift to its previous position after revival.

- Edited the Pact of Blood description to better clarify its function.

- Fixed issues with the character selection screen text box.

- Fixed a bug where audio failed to load properly after restarting the game.

- Fixed an issue on Windows where the first mouse click was ignored after switching window focus.

✨ Gameplay Improvements



- Added an indicator to the Wind Elemental’s Ultimate phase to better present its attack pattern.

- Added a system to skip navmesh generation if it takes too long during level loading, preventing the game from getting stuck on the loading screen.





📖 Narrative & Worldbuilding

- Expanded narrative interactions for:



Shopkeepers in the Chaos Biome

Characters in the Hub after end-game

Nox’s Chaos Ambush scenes







