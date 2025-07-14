Hello everyone!



The latest Foundry update 2.1 is now live! As previously mentioned it focuses on a common quality of life improvement requests, and introduces a number of new features.





Major Features:

Improved Ship Management Frame: More filter and sorting options, added paging for high ship counts

Added searchbars to many different frames including Inventory & Crafting Frame, Configure Machine Frame, Research Frame, Info Database Frame, Space Ship Management Frame, Item Filter Frame

Find Geothermal Vents in lava caves and generate power efficiently (You’ll need to unlock the "Geothermal Power" research before you can find them in your existing saves)

4 Underwater Bots (new products to sell on the star map)

Minor Features:

Added infinite fuel depot station upgrade.

Added fuel depot frame warning if fuel consumption per ingame-hour is larger than the fuel depot capacity.

New art for the “Barrel Filler” machine.

Fixed mining drill speed research not working properly.

Shipping pads can now be copied with settings and it’s also possible to just copy and paste their configuration with the handheld tablet.

Fixed multiple water transparency issues related to freight elevators and smoke particles.

Fixed issue where game could get stuck in pause state if you hit escape while the game was creating a save file.

“Mining Force 2” research now requires “Mining Force 1” as dependency.

Fixed layouting issues on the power grid frame with very large numbers.

Improved performance related to shattered terrain after it being mined.

Fixed issue about floating error messages not animating properly when the game is paused.

Fixed outdated info database text related to construction industry and space station shipping.

Fixed layouting issues on the Company Info Frame & Sales Charts Tab on Finance Frame for certain rare resolutions.

Reduced the amount of steam generated by regular boilers, and the amount of steam consumed by turbines. This has no influence on balancing or existing setups, but it allows to feed more turbines with a single pipe before exceeding the throughput limits.