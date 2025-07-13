 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207595
Update notes via Steam Community

Newly added:
·Added hit particle effects for rock giants, which looks better now

Changes:
·Adjusted the Bodycollision volume of the humanoid stone giant, now it is more closer to what it actually looks like.

·The volume of the rock giants' attacks has been increased, making their attacks a little more oppressive.

