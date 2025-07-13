Newly added:
·Added hit particle effects for rock giants, which looks better now
Changes:
·Adjusted the Bodycollision volume of the humanoid stone giant, now it is more closer to what it actually looks like.
·The volume of the rock giants' attacks has been increased, making their attacks a little more oppressive.
Update on July 13
Update notes via Steam Community
Newly added:
