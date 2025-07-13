 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207566 Edited 13 July 2025 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
Implemented tree saplings
Added Mango trees
Added Olive trees

Changes:
Cutting trees may give other items besides just wood, like sap.
Bilboards now cast shadows

Changed files in this update

Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
