13 July 2025 Build 19207531 Edited 13 July 2025 – 14:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version
B2025.7.13

    不需要新档
  • OK1-封臣契约中增加一项常备营队兵役，需要1200年，解锁相应的文化修正后才可以使用
  • OK2-契约添加悬停提示
  • OK3-增加一些特殊文化修正
  • OK4-修正封臣契约中，一些未生效的协议
  • OK5-授勋和相关功能
  • OK6-地区主教现在可以宗教改信了，前提必须是教区所在地的领主信仰与你相同，否则不可更改


    No Need New Saved
  • OK1 - Add a standing battalion military service item to the vassal contract, which will be available only after 1200 AD and the unlocking of the corresponding cultural modifiers.
  • OK2 - Add hover prompts to the contract
  • OK3 - Add some special cultural modifiers
  • OK4 - Fix some ineffective agreements in the vassal contract
  • OK5 - Medal awarding and related functions
  • OK6 - Regional bishops can now conduct religious conversions, provided that the faith of the lord of the diocese's location is the same as yours; otherwise, the conversion is not allowed.

