Current Version
B2025.7.13
- 不需要新档
- OK1-封臣契约中增加一项常备营队兵役，需要1200年，解锁相应的文化修正后才可以使用
- OK2-契约添加悬停提示
- OK3-增加一些特殊文化修正
- OK4-修正封臣契约中，一些未生效的协议
- OK5-授勋和相关功能
- OK6-地区主教现在可以宗教改信了，前提必须是教区所在地的领主信仰与你相同，否则不可更改
No Need New Saved
- OK1 - Add a standing battalion military service item to the vassal contract, which will be available only after 1200 AD and the unlocking of the corresponding cultural modifiers.
- OK2 - Add hover prompts to the contract
- OK3 - Add some special cultural modifiers
- OK4 - Fix some ineffective agreements in the vassal contract
- OK5 - Medal awarding and related functions
- OK6 - Regional bishops can now conduct religious conversions, provided that the faith of the lord of the diocese's location is the same as yours; otherwise, the conversion is not allowed.
