13 July 2025 Build 19207500 Edited 13 July 2025 – 14:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

In this update, we’ve made some improvements to both leaderboard integrity and community accessibility.

First, we identified and removed scores on the leaderboard that were incorrectly registered due to a previous issue. To ensure fairness, we’ve re-synced the leaderboard using the highest scores stored locally on each device and updated them under the correct difficulty.

Second, we’ve added a Discord button in the game. You can now join our community directly from within the game to share feedback, report issues, or just hang out.

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3310902
  • Loading history…
