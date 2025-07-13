Hello everyone,

In this update, we’ve made some improvements to both leaderboard integrity and community accessibility.

First, we identified and removed scores on the leaderboard that were incorrectly registered due to a previous issue. To ensure fairness, we’ve re-synced the leaderboard using the highest scores stored locally on each device and updated them under the correct difficulty.

Second, we’ve added a Discord button in the game. You can now join our community directly from within the game to share feedback, report issues, or just hang out.

Thank you for your continued support!