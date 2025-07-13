 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207375 Edited 13 July 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, here is a brief summary of the update:

  • The intro cinematic has been removed in speedrun mode

  • Added a short delay before the run starts in speedrun mode

  • You can now disable the head bob in the options

  • Minor changes

  • Bug fixes

