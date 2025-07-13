This patch prepares the stage for a future increase of the level cap to 9 by adding level 9 items and level 9 ancestry feats to the game. If you want to try level 9 already now, you'll need to subscribe to the official level 20 mod. You can also use the new items in free encounter mode without the mod.

This patch also replaces the simple geometric shapes used as action symbols by the slightly more complex shapes found in tabletop rulebooks.

Also, it adds the wish spell. Yes, yes, that's a level 10 spell that's far from being remotely available in the Dawnsbury Days campaigns, but I need the functionality to make it work anyway for other purposes, and I love the spell, and with this, I can now say that Dawnsbury Days is the first video game in 25 years to implement the spell!

Character content:

New impulses: Flash Forge

New spells: wish, miracle, alter reality, primal phenomenon

New items: javelin of lightning, elemental gem, brewer's regret, greater hat of the magi, lesser soothing tonic, moderate soothing tonic, greater soothing tonic, cloak of acid resistance, cloak of electricity resistance, runestone of crushing, runestone of greater crushing, runestone of nightmare, storm breath

New level 9 ancestry feats: Divine Magic, Heavenly Speed, Celestial Wings, Pinch Time, Battleforger, Energy-Blessed, Heroes' Call, Mountain's Stoutness, Otherwordly Acumen, Elf Step, Invisibility Adept, Life Leap, Freeze It!, Hungry Goblin, Scalding Spit, Fade Away, Guiding Luck, Irrepressible, Unhampered Passage, Dragon Prince, Multitalented, Aeromancer, Bark and Tendril, Lucky Keepsake, Spore Cloud, Death's Drums, Pervasive Superstition, Undying Ferocity, Orc Warmask, Mask of Power, Mask of Pain, Fiendish Wings, Fey Ascension, Bounce It Off!, Between the Scales, Dragon Breath, Arcane Caster

New Ranger favored enemy: Devil

Features:

New cheat code: Summon a monster

User interface:

User interface: Replaced action symbols that were simple geometric shapes by rulebook-accurate action symbols for action, two actions, three actions, reaction and free action.

Stat blocks: Reduced whitespace.

Modding:

The Drink and Administer actions now have CombatAction.Item set to the consumable being drunk.

Added QEffect.OfferAlternateSkillForInitiative for abilities such "You can roll Deception instead of Perception for initiative."

Obsoleted Tile.Overhead in favor of Creature.Overhead and Tile.TileOverhead. More obsoletions will follow in future patches.

Bugfixes: