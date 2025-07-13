This patch prepares the stage for a future increase of the level cap to 9 by adding level 9 items and level 9 ancestry feats to the game. If you want to try level 9 already now, you'll need to subscribe to the official level 20 mod. You can also use the new items in free encounter mode without the mod.
This patch also replaces the simple geometric shapes used as action symbols by the slightly more complex shapes found in tabletop rulebooks.
Also, it adds the wish spell. Yes, yes, that's a level 10 spell that's far from being remotely available in the Dawnsbury Days campaigns, but I need the functionality to make it work anyway for other purposes, and I love the spell, and with this, I can now say that Dawnsbury Days is the first video game in 25 years to implement the spell!
Character content:
New impulses: Flash Forge
New spells: wish, miracle, alter reality, primal phenomenon
New items: javelin of lightning, elemental gem, brewer's regret, greater hat of the magi, lesser soothing tonic, moderate soothing tonic, greater soothing tonic, cloak of acid resistance, cloak of electricity resistance, runestone of crushing, runestone of greater crushing, runestone of nightmare, storm breath
New level 9 ancestry feats: Divine Magic, Heavenly Speed, Celestial Wings, Pinch Time, Battleforger, Energy-Blessed, Heroes' Call, Mountain's Stoutness, Otherwordly Acumen, Elf Step, Invisibility Adept, Life Leap, Freeze It!, Hungry Goblin, Scalding Spit, Fade Away, Guiding Luck, Irrepressible, Unhampered Passage, Dragon Prince, Multitalented, Aeromancer, Bark and Tendril, Lucky Keepsake, Spore Cloud, Death's Drums, Pervasive Superstition, Undying Ferocity, Orc Warmask, Mask of Power, Mask of Pain, Fiendish Wings, Fey Ascension, Bounce It Off!, Between the Scales, Dragon Breath, Arcane Caster
New Ranger favored enemy: Devil
Features:
New cheat code: Summon a monster
User interface:
User interface: Replaced action symbols that were simple geometric shapes by rulebook-accurate action symbols for action, two actions, three actions, reaction and free action.
Stat blocks: Reduced whitespace.
Modding:
The Drink and Administer actions now have CombatAction.Item set to the consumable being drunk.
Added QEffect.OfferAlternateSkillForInitiative for abilities such "You can roll Deception instead of Perception for initiative."
Obsoleted Tile.Overhead in favor of Creature.Overhead and Tile.TileOverhead. More obsoletions will follow in future patches.
Bugfixes:
Archetypes (Champion): Fixed that you wouldn't receive a domain spell from the Deity's Domain feat if you were a champion due to an archetype.
Beyond level 9: Fixed that ability scores didn't work for level 10 and later.
Beyond level 9: Fixed that you received the wrong number of spells at levels 19 and 20.
Classes (Bard): Bard was double-trained in Occultism and Performance.
Classes (Cleric): Fixed that Versatile Font didn't work properly with Harmful Font clerics.
Classes (Monk): Fixed that Align Ki didn't give HP based on your level, but only based on you Wisdom modifier.
Classes (Monk): Fixed that Mountain Stance didn't apply your armor potency runes.
Classes (Psychic): Conscious minds now grant a 5th-level spell at level 9.
Classes (Sorcerer): Bloodlines now grant a 5th-level spell at level 9.
Encounters (S8E5): Tok'dar and Saffi, when speaking together, always used the name "Tok'dar and Saffi" instead of their actual names, if they were changed
Feats (Fey Influence): The granted spell is now only a level 1 spell. It's not heightened automatically anymore. This is for rules fidelity and consistency with other feats.
Modding: Fixed that the Steam Workshop Uploader counted the optional-dependencies.txt file as a license file.
Monsters (Destrachan): Painful Harmonics is now a sonic effect.
Spells (Cone of Cold): Added the Air trait.
Spells (Shadow Projectile): Fixed that Shadow Projectile didn't always apply the flat-footed effect.
Steam Deck: Removed buttons that open external files or webpages when running on the Steam Deck because they would do nothing anyway.
System: Made it so that if a non-Steam custom mod is loaded, no telemetry is sent, so that exception traces from mods in development don't clutter real bug reports.
Text: Fixed typos and improved stat block texts.
Tutorial: GM mode no longer applies in the tutorial.
User interface: Fixed that terrain information appeared in low font size or didn't appear at all on lower resolutions.
