- Navmesh performance improvements when lots of enemies are on screen
- Animation twitchiness resolved when frame rates drop
- Performance improvements on AMD GPUs
- Fixed random crash when exiting menu via escape
- Boss 4 improvements
Update 7/13/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
It's already been a week again? I just finished cooking some chili, with beans of course. I also cleaned the bathroom, did laundry, and... oh wait, yeah, game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update