13 July 2025 Build 19207327 Edited 13 July 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It's already been a week again? I just finished cooking some chili, with beans of course. I also cleaned the bathroom, did laundry, and... oh wait, yeah, game!

  • Navmesh performance improvements when lots of enemies are on screen
  • Animation twitchiness resolved when frame rates drop
  • Performance improvements on AMD GPUs
  • Fixed random crash when exiting menu via escape
  • Boss 4 improvements

