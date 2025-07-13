NEW: The Bunker
Your main base of operations is finally here. It’s your lifeline, your home — and it needs care. This version introduces early systems that will later evolve into deep management gameplay. Here's what you can control:
Food – Automatically produced through Hydroponic Stations. For this test, stations are pre-built and operational.
Water – Requires manual activation. Find the pump button and press it every time you enter the game (state saving not yet implemented).
Energy – Power your bunker by flipping 4 levers near the main panel. (We're actively seeking better ideas for power generation—feel free to share!)
Ventilation – Activate via the main panel.
Happiness – Currently static. Full mood systems coming in a later update.
Main Panel
The central interface to manage your bunker. Here’s what it does:
Displays resource levels
Lets you toggle power systems
Shows bunker residents
Allows job assignment (Functional but jobs are not added yet).
Note: The panel currently lacks visual cohesion with the game’s art style. We’re working on improvements and open to feedback!
Metro Arrivals
The metro system is now operational! Every 5 in-game days (1 day = 60 seconds), you can:
Call the train
Spawn new people into the bunker
Infection Risk
Each new arrival has a 10% chance of being infected. Consequences (currently in progress):
Stage 1: They blend in
Stage 2: Become lethal to healthy residents
Stage 3: Transform into more dangerous forms while hiding in the bunker
To stay safe, inspect arrivals by holding your crosshair on them — this will reveal visual symptoms (e.g., blood, bites). We plan to expand detection with temperature checks and more nuanced symptoms in future builds.
Bunker Update
Update notes via Steam Community
