NEW: The Bunker

Your main base of operations is finally here. It’s your lifeline, your home — and it needs care. This version introduces early systems that will later evolve into deep management gameplay. Here's what you can control:

Food – Automatically produced through Hydroponic Stations. For this test, stations are pre-built and operational.

Water – Requires manual activation. Find the pump button and press it every time you enter the game (state saving not yet implemented).

Energy – Power your bunker by flipping 4 levers near the main panel. (We're actively seeking better ideas for power generation—feel free to share!)

Ventilation – Activate via the main panel.

Happiness – Currently static. Full mood systems coming in a later update.



Main Panel

The central interface to manage your bunker. Here’s what it does:

Displays resource levels

Lets you toggle power systems

Shows bunker residents

Allows job assignment (Functional but jobs are not added yet).

Note: The panel currently lacks visual cohesion with the game’s art style. We’re working on improvements and open to feedback!



Metro Arrivals

The metro system is now operational! Every 5 in-game days (1 day = 60 seconds), you can:

Call the train

Spawn new people into the bunker



Infection Risk

Each new arrival has a 10% chance of being infected. Consequences (currently in progress):

Stage 1: They blend in

Stage 2: Become lethal to healthy residents

Stage 3: Transform into more dangerous forms while hiding in the bunker

To stay safe, inspect arrivals by holding your crosshair on them — this will reveal visual symptoms (e.g., blood, bites). We plan to expand detection with temperature checks and more nuanced symptoms in future builds.