🎧 Sound Design Updates

New sound effects for:



Lightning Ball



Electric Shot



Necroelectric Shot



Added 3 new Stalker sounds, now randomized during flash for variety and immersion.



⚙️ Gameplay Adjustments

Improved behavior for Electric and Necroelectric builds.



+1 Damage Skill upgraded to offer better performance and balance.



🛠️ Fixes

Fixed a bug with Steam Achievements that prevented missions and secrets from progressing correctly.



