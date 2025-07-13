🎧 Sound Design Updates
New sound effects for:
Lightning Ball
Electric Shot
Necroelectric Shot
Added 3 new Stalker sounds, now randomized during flash for variety and immersion.
⚙️ Gameplay Adjustments
Improved behavior for Electric and Necroelectric builds.
+1 Damage Skill upgraded to offer better performance and balance.
🛠️ Fixes
Fixed a bug with Steam Achievements that prevented missions and secrets from progressing correctly.
Update 19207311 – Audio & Balance Improvements
