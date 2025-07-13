 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207311 Edited 13 July 2025 – 20:13:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎧 Sound Design Updates
New sound effects for:

Lightning Ball

Electric Shot

Necroelectric Shot

Added 3 new Stalker sounds, now randomized during flash for variety and immersion.

⚙️ Gameplay Adjustments
Improved behavior for Electric and Necroelectric builds.

+1 Damage Skill upgraded to offer better performance and balance.

🛠️ Fixes
Fixed a bug with Steam Achievements that prevented missions and secrets from progressing correctly.

