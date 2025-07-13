 Skip to content
13 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
📺 Added brightness settings!
A few players mentioned the game was too dark, so you can now adjust the brightness to your liking.

🧠 Fixed a major bug where organs and trap items weren’t showing up correctly in the inventory after dying or reloading a save. This should now work as intended.

Thanks for the feedback, keep it coming!
The update is live now. 🩸

