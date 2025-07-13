 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207273 Edited 13 July 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main menu now displays the build version info in the bottom left corner of the screen.

I also changed the menu music and game intro splash screen / some other small graphics (still experimenting with all of this & it's all WIP)

