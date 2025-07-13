Main menu now displays the build version info in the bottom left corner of the screen.
I also changed the menu music and game intro splash screen / some other small graphics (still experimenting with all of this & it's all WIP)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update