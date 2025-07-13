 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207250
Update notes via Steam Community
Feature
* Pro Editor for Key mode
UI
* Fixed the bug that after uploading a new avatar, it did not take effect globally
Play
* Changing the speed in the Play settings only takes effect for the current chart
* Added Game:PlayMeta API
Editor
* Fixed a bug that caused chart meta to become Unknown
* Fixed the misplaced issue of BPM labels in slide editor
* Supported import editor plugin with zip format
* Supported for specifying skin store IDs in chart

