Feature

* Pro Editor for Key mode

UI

* Fixed the bug that after uploading a new avatar, it did not take effect globally

Play

* Changing the speed in the Play settings only takes effect for the current chart

* Added Game:PlayMeta API

Editor

* Fixed a bug that caused chart meta to become Unknown

* Fixed the misplaced issue of BPM labels in slide editor

* Supported import editor plugin with zip format

* Supported for specifying skin store IDs in chart