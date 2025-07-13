Update, Version 20250713
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Dana Shelter]Added dialogs for Count Ragnvald.
[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male appearance.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那避难所】为拉格瓦尔德伯爵加入了台词。
【角色自定义】增加了1个新的男性角色外观。
Changed files in this update