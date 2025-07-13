 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207226 Edited 13 July 2025 – 13:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

English
##########Content################
[Dana Shelter]Added dialogs for Count Ragnvald.
[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male appearance.
简体中文
##########Content################
【达那避难所】为拉格瓦尔德伯爵加入了台词。
【角色自定义】增加了1个新的男性角色外观。

