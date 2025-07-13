 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19207138
Beta 2.0.3

New:
  • Added movement speed stat to stat box
  • Added cooldown reduction stat to stat box


Changes:
  • Game saves progress after leveling forest
  • Now when player dies on Hardcore game will save that he died
  • Skeleton boss damage reduced by 17%
  • Spider boss damage reduced by 33%
  • Slime boss damage reduced by 17%
  • Mad Birch boss damage reduced by 15%
  • Load and delete button got swapped
  • Lightning aura level 1 range changed from 2 to 1.5
  • Lightning aura level 2 range changed from 3 to 3.75
  • Lightning aura visuals got changed to reduce flash effect


Fix:
  • In portal UI rewards info was showed twice
  • Portal Upgrades. Upgrade "Increase enemies per minute" was showing % instead of flat number
  • Portal Upgrades. All upgrades witch chance to spawn better type of enemy had wrong information
  • Portal Upgrades. Upgrade "Chance for rare enemy" was not updating points amount
  • Reset button in Axe auras window had no sound
  • Reset button in Player upgrades window had no sound
  • Boots was not scaling with "Items level" upgrade
  • Rings level was scaling wrongly
  • Red crystals was dropping on tier 21 instead of 20
  • Purple crystals was dropping on tier 61 instead of 60
  • All bosses entries was dropping on one tier higher than spouse to
  • After killing boss now all abilities should disappear
  • Skeleton boss animation of casting big fire ball was bad
  • When player was running out of energy he could get negative hp
  • Shop npc had wrong description
  • Items in shop was showing wrong item level and price with upgrade for bigger item level
  • Costs of items was wrong in shop


Another hot fix for game.

