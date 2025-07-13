New:
- Added movement speed stat to stat box
- Added cooldown reduction stat to stat box
Changes:
- Game saves progress after leveling forest
- Now when player dies on Hardcore game will save that he died
- Skeleton boss damage reduced by 17%
- Spider boss damage reduced by 33%
- Slime boss damage reduced by 17%
- Mad Birch boss damage reduced by 15%
- Load and delete button got swapped
- Lightning aura level 1 range changed from 2 to 1.5
- Lightning aura level 2 range changed from 3 to 3.75
- Lightning aura visuals got changed to reduce flash effect
Fix:
- In portal UI rewards info was showed twice
- Portal Upgrades. Upgrade "Increase enemies per minute" was showing % instead of flat number
- Portal Upgrades. All upgrades witch chance to spawn better type of enemy had wrong information
- Portal Upgrades. Upgrade "Chance for rare enemy" was not updating points amount
- Reset button in Axe auras window had no sound
- Reset button in Player upgrades window had no sound
- Boots was not scaling with "Items level" upgrade
- Rings level was scaling wrongly
- Red crystals was dropping on tier 21 instead of 20
- Purple crystals was dropping on tier 61 instead of 60
- All bosses entries was dropping on one tier higher than spouse to
- After killing boss now all abilities should disappear
- Skeleton boss animation of casting big fire ball was bad
- When player was running out of energy he could get negative hp
- Shop npc had wrong description
- Items in shop was showing wrong item level and price with upgrade for bigger item level
- Costs of items was wrong in shop
Another hot fix for game.
Changed files in this update